FISCHER, NORBERT FRANZ Peacefully, at John Noble Home, Brantford, on Monday, August 17, 2020, in his 79th year. Beloved husband to Sandra (nee Stevenson); loved dad to Jason (Lori) Fischer and Candice Delia; cherished grandfather to Cadance, Jayden and Quinn; dear brother to Edith and brother-in-law to Ben Stevenson. Predeceased by his parents, Norbert and Sofie. Norbert was born in Germany, graduated in 1966 from University of Toronto, with a Professional Engineers Degree. His entire work career was with Rybka, Smith and Ginsler, a Toronto based consulting company. Many years a Rotary Club Member. Norbert and Sandra retired and lived in Midland on Georgian Bay, where they enjoyed boating, one of their favourite past times. They were also snowbirds, and spent many winters travelling to Mexico and Florida in their 5th wheel trailer, making many wonderful memories and friends along the way. Norbert also loved to play bridge, golf, shuffleboard, bocci ball and biking daily with friends. Norbert will be deeply missed by loved ones and friends. Cremation has taken place. Donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Online condolences and donations may be arranged through www.wmkippfuneralhome.com
or by contacting WM. Kipp 519-442-3061.