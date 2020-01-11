Home

NOREEN ADELLE WATSON MASTERS

NOREEN ADELLE WATSON MASTERS Obituary
MASTERS, NOREEN ADELLE WATSON April 19, 1944 - January 6, 2020 Passed peacefully in her sleep at Ajax Hospital in her 76th year after a lifelong battle with Myotonic Dystrophy. Daughter of Ann Watson, she was predeceased by son Jeffrey and is sadly missed by husband David and son Bryan. She will be long remembered by the Watson and Masters family diaspora. Noreen was born in Toronto, attended Westwood Junior High, East York Collegiate, and Ryerson Polytechnic Institute to spend a career teaching at East York Collegiate and community volunteering, always adding to a long lasting list of loyal friends. Family and friends can pay their respects at the McEachnie Funeral Home (28 Old Kingston Rd., Ajax, ON L1T 2Z7) on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. with a memorial service in the chapel from 3:00 to 3:30 p.m. immediately followed by a reception in the McEachnie Centre.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020
