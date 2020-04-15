CLINTON, NOREEN CONSTANCE (nee MacRAE) Noreen Constance Clinton, nee MacRae, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020, in her 88th year. She was predeceased by her husband, John Land Clinton, and her parents, Norman Cathmore MacRae and Juanita Margaret MacRae nee Hurd. She leaves behind her children, Laurie Cynthia Finlay nee Byron (Craig Howe) and Norman Ross Byron (Milena Karpinsky), grandchildren, Genevieve Althea Finlay, Jaylene Juanita Finlay (Matthew Rawson), Meghan Constance Finlay and Tyler Mitchell Byron. Connie also kept a close relationship with her late husband's children, John Land Clinton (Joyce Clinton nee Leamen) and Kathryn Mary Clinton (Lawrence Lonero), and their children, Adam, Jesse, Myles and Meredith. Connie will be deeply missed by everyone who ever had the privilege to call her family or a friend. She kept close, not only her loved ones, but an encyclopedia of memories. Stories of her travels were particularly close to her heart; she spared no detail in describing her travels with friends old and new. Later in her life, she shared with us her talent for quilting. This gift, we appreciate even more now, as we may treasure her pieces of art and never feel as though we are far from dear Connie. "It's not goodbye, but see ya later".

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 15, 2020.