McCALLEN, NOREEN Passed away peacefully at Creek Way Village on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the age of 83. Reunited with her husband Patrick (1975). Loving and devoted mother of David (Heidi), Glenn, Roger (Melinda) and Sheila. Proud Nana of Patrick, Nadien (Michael) Gray, Emily, Avalon, Deirdre, Thomas, Erin and Amy-li. Dear sister of the late Hugh (Jaunita) and Carole (Craig) McDowell. Noreen will be sadly missed by her niece Charlene (Calvin) Stone, extended family and friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Creek Way Village for their care and compassion during her stay. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Ave. (north of Rexdale Blvd.), on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Airways Parish, 7407 Darcel Ave., Mississauga, on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment at Assumption Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lung Association would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 18, 2019