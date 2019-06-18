NOREEN McCALLEN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NOREEN McCALLEN.
Service Information
Newediuk Funeral Home - Kipling Chapel
2058 Kipling Ave
Etobicoke, ON
M9W4J9
(416)-745-7555
Obituary

McCALLEN, NOREEN Passed away peacefully at Creek Way Village on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the age of 83. Reunited with her husband Patrick (1975). Loving and devoted mother of David (Heidi), Glenn, Roger (Melinda) and Sheila. Proud Nana of Patrick, Nadien (Michael) Gray, Emily, Avalon, Deirdre, Thomas, Erin and Amy-li. Dear sister of the late Hugh (Jaunita) and Carole (Craig) McDowell. Noreen will be sadly missed by her niece Charlene (Calvin) Stone, extended family and friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Creek Way Village for their care and compassion during her stay. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Ave. (north of Rexdale Blvd.), on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Airways Parish, 7407 Darcel Ave., Mississauga, on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment at Assumption Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lung Association would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on June 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.