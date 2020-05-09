WALKER, NOREEN It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Noreen Walker on Friday, May 1, 2020, in Bradford, Ontario. Beloved wife of the late Jack Howard Walker (1994). Noreen was the cherished mother of Chris (Heather) Walker and loving grandmother to her two grandchildren: Ashley Walker and Tyler Walker. Predeceased by brothers Jack Cochrane and Frank Cochrane. Due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, a private family service was held at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, with interment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer Society.