NOREEN WALKER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share NOREEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WALKER, NOREEN It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Noreen Walker on Friday, May 1, 2020, in Bradford, Ontario. Beloved wife of the late Jack Howard Walker (1994). Noreen was the cherished mother of Chris (Heather) Walker and loving grandmother to her two grandchildren: Ashley Walker and Tyler Walker. Predeceased by brothers Jack Cochrane and Frank Cochrane. Due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, a private family service was held at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, with interment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 9, 2020
Chris Walker
Son
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved