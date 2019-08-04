FABBRO, NORINA Passed away Friday, August 2, 2019, in Toronto. Norina is reunited with her husband Narciso in heaven. She is loved deeply by her son Franco and will forever be missed by her two grandsons Justin and Sean. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., at Bernardo Funeral Home: Albion Chapel (855 Albion Rd., Etobicoke, ON, M9V 1A3). A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Andrew's Parish (2547 Kipling Ave., Toronto, ON, M9V 3A8), followed by entombment at Glendale Memorial Gardens (1810 Albion Rd., Toronto, ON, M9W 5T1). Donations can be made in memory of Norina to the .
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 4, 2019