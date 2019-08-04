NORINA FABBRO

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NORINA FABBRO.
Service Information
Bernardo Funeral Homes Ltd.
855 Albion Road
Etobicoke, ON
M9V 1A3
(416)-747-7231
Obituary

FABBRO, NORINA Passed away Friday, August 2, 2019, in Toronto. Norina is reunited with her husband Narciso in heaven. She is loved deeply by her son Franco and will forever be missed by her two grandsons Justin and Sean. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., at Bernardo Funeral Home: Albion Chapel (855 Albion Rd., Etobicoke, ON, M9V 1A3). A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Andrew's Parish (2547 Kipling Ave., Toronto, ON, M9V 3A8), followed by entombment at Glendale Memorial Gardens (1810 Albion Rd., Toronto, ON, M9W 5T1). Donations can be made in memory of Norina to the .

logo
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.