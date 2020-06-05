DONOVAN, NORMA AGNES (nee NORTHRUP) Daughter of William Murray and Blanche (nee MacKenzie) Northrup, passed away peacefully in her ninety-third year on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Earslcourt Village in London, Ontario. Born in Moncton, NB in 1927 and a Maritimer forever, Norma was a lover of mystery story "cozies," Monty Python, and above all else her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Proud employee at City of London for many years, where she wrote funny articles and poems for the CUPE Concept newsletter, and was a volunteer at London Cancer Clinic. Wife to Thomas Donovan (deceased), Mom to Wendy (Jim), Brian (Freda), Terry, and Kevin (Kelly); Nana to Christopher (Loan), Tony, Sonya, Michael, Jack and Riley, and Great-Nana to Julia and Lily. Sister to Janet, Russell (deceased) and Audrey "Nod" (deceased). Our Mom included in her many pastimes: cement making, gardening, playing the piano, news junkie, yoga with her great friend Shirley, movies with Grace, and playing dinosaur babies and making cookies and apple pie with her beloved grandchildren. Many thanks to Sheila for being a loving friend and caregiver for many years, and to the personal support workers and nurses at Earlscourt who cared for mom after her stroke and helped her overcome COVID-19. Cremation at Woodland Cemetery and Crematorium has taken place and interment and a family celebration of life will take place at a later time due to current restrictions. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada.



