BRILLINGER, NORMA and STANLEY Tom and Mike Brillinger invite family and friends to join in A Celebration of Life for their parents: Norma Jean (Fairles) Brillinger (February 25, 1927 - October 9, 2017) and Stanley Gerald Brillinger (August 5, 1925 - July 26, 2019). Please join us at the Brillinger Farm, 1779 York Durham Line, Stouffville (Uxbridge), Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. to share memories and celebrate lives well lived. Condolences may be left at www.dixongarland.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 14, 2019