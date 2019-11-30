NORMA BEVERLY BENNETT

BENNETT, NORMA BEVERLY (nee GAVIN) March 18, 1939 - October 16, 2019 Norma's long battle with Vascular Dementia ended her time with us on October 16, 2019 in Victoria, BC, but she will live on forever in our memories. Hers was truly a life well-lived. Her love of family, education, singing, dancing and cooking were much appreciated by her friends/family. Norma was born in Mollison District, Mandeville, Jamaica and grew up with her 11 siblings. She immigrated to Canada in 1970 with her ex-husband Ashley and their 4 children. Norma was predeceased by her two sisters Lorraine and Adrianna. She is survived by 9 siblings, children Beverly, Louis, Garfield, Wayne, ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Cremation took place at Earth's Option Cremation & Burial Services, Victoria, BC (778-440-8500). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 30, 2019
