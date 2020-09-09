BRENNAN, NORMA Retired E.A. with East York School Board, Toronto Norma Brennan, daughter of the late William James and Doris (nee Hill) Kirby, passed away in Meaford on September 5, 2020, at the age of 78. Beloved wife of Patrick Brennan of Meaford and formerly of Toronto. Loving mom of Bryan and his wife Tammy and David and his wife Lisa, and cherished grandmother of their son Matthew, all of Mississauga. Predeceased by a brother Roy and sisters Joan and Audrey. Sister-in-law of Audrey Kirby, Larry Vernon and Mary and Joe Martin. Cremation has taken place and a private family disposition of Norma's ashes will take place at a later date. As your expression of sympathy, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated and online condolences may be made through the Ferguson Funeral Home in Meaford (www.fergusonfuneralhomes.ca
), to whom arrangements have been entrusted.