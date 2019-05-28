HOGAN, NORMA CATHERINE (nee BULLETT) Passed away peacefully with her loving family on May 20, 2019, at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Gerald (Buzz). Loving mother of Gerry (predeceased), Cathy (Brian), Tim (Laura) and Dan (June). Nana will be greatly missed by all her "favourite" grandchildren Shane (Candis), Amber (Colin), Brett, Andrew (Cyndy), Nicole, Danielle (Johnny) and Garrett. Cherished Great-Grandmother (GG) of Ellie, Violet, Lochlan, Bristol and Charlotte. Norma was the sister of 5 siblings. She is survived by Betty (Don), Russ (Pat), Chuck (Erika) and in-laws Helen and Bill. The family wish to extend their gratitude to the Supportive Care Unit at Lakeridge Health Oshawa for their care and compassion. A Celebration Gathering will be held at the DeStefano Funeral Home, 1289 Keith Ross Drive, Oshawa (south side of Taunton Road, east of Thornton Road by the Oshawa Airport), 905-440-3595, on Saturday, June 8th from 2:00-5:00 p.m. A private family interment will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lung Association or to a charity of your choice. Memories may be shared at www.destefanofunerlahomes.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on May 28, 2019