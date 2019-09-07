COHOON, NORMA "JEAN" Norma "Jean", as family and friends knew her, passed away suddenly at home on August 28, 2019. She was 88 years young. She will be fondly remembered by her sons Brian, Shawn (Monica), granddaughters Zoe and Courtney, and great-grandchildren Mackenzie and Victor. A private interment at St. Peter's Cemetery in Mississauga, ON will take place at a later date. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to the Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, ON.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 7, 2019