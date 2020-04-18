NORMA DAISY WYLLIE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share NORMA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WYLLIE, NORMA DAISY (nee WOOD) After a short illness, passed away on April 11, 2020, at Hillsdale Terraces in Oshawa, at age 89. Norma beloved wife of the late William Wyllie. Loving Mother of William (Teresa), Dave (Ineca) and Terri (Miles deceased). Loved Grandmother of Miranda Oppers (Adrian), Erin Wyllie (Dylan Tripp), Gerrit Wyllie, Lukas Wyllie, Brittany Sheridan and Loki Enil. She will be missed by her many friends including those friends and staff at Traditions of Durham. We would like to give thanks to all those at Traditions of Durham and Hillsdale Terraces who provided loving care and support for her while she was there. A celebration of life to take place at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer Society.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved