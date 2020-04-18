WYLLIE, NORMA DAISY (nee WOOD) After a short illness, passed away on April 11, 2020, at Hillsdale Terraces in Oshawa, at age 89. Norma beloved wife of the late William Wyllie. Loving Mother of William (Teresa), Dave (Ineca) and Terri (Miles deceased). Loved Grandmother of Miranda Oppers (Adrian), Erin Wyllie (Dylan Tripp), Gerrit Wyllie, Lukas Wyllie, Brittany Sheridan and Loki Enil. She will be missed by her many friends including those friends and staff at Traditions of Durham. We would like to give thanks to all those at Traditions of Durham and Hillsdale Terraces who provided loving care and support for her while she was there. A celebration of life to take place at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer Society.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.