NORMA E. FISHER

Obituary

FISHER, NORMA E. Passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Michael Garron Hospital, following a courageous 2-year battle with cancer. Norma will be greatly missed by her brother Brian, sister-in-law Jean, niece Karen and her husband Mike, great-nephew Tye and goddaughter Olivia, along with the many good friends and her "Braxton Family". Norma will be forever remembered by family and friends as a loving sister and aunt, patron of the arts and lover of all things British. Service to be held at Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Avenue West, on Saturday, November 9th at 2 p.m., to be immediately followed by a gathering. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity organizations noted on Norma's Morley Bedford Funeral Service page, located in their online guestbook.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 8, 2019
