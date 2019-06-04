CARPENTER, NORMA ELIZABETH February 8, 1929 - May 30, 2019 Peacefully at Georgian Bay General Hospital, Midland, Ontario, surrounded by her family on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Norma "Normsie" Elizabeth Carpenter of Toronto, Ontario, at 90 years of age. Normsie will be dearly missed by her beloved sister, Mary Ruth Carpenter-Smith, caring nieces Helen Marie Carstairs (nee Carpenter) and Jacqueline Anne Wright and sisters-in-law Beverly Carpenter (nee Richards), Ria Carpenter (nee Wessels), Ruth Carpenter (nee O'Connell) and Colleen Carpenter (nee Davis). Loved for her sense of humor and feisty personality by many nieces and nephews and grandnieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents: Howard Leo Carpenter and Magaret Elizabeth Dougherty; brothers James (Ruth), Donald, John, Howard (Beryl), Phillip, Bernard and Charles Robert; and sisters Lillian (Kenneth), and Ann Louise "Robin". Please join her family at Saint Joan of Arc Parish (1701 Bloor Street West, Toronto), on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Visitation will take place in the Church at 10 a.m., funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Reception to follow in the parish hall. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Scarboro Missions.

