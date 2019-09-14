WISE, NORMA ELLEN Peacefully on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay. Norma Wise (nee Cribbey) of Fenelon Falls was in her 94th year. Beloved wife of the late Robert 'Bob' Wise (2015). Loving mother of Lorne and his wife Shona of Brampton and Linda and her husband Ray of Maple. Dear grandmother of Kaytlyn and her husband Justin, Sarah, Adam and Sarah. Norma was predeceased by her sister Bernice and brothers, Everett and Vernon. The family of Norma Wise will receive friends at the JARDINE FUNERAL HOME, CREMATION & TRIBUTE CENTRE, 8 Princes' St. W., Fenelon Falls, on Saturday, September 28th from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. A celebration of Norma's life will take place in the chapel on Sunday, September 29th at 1:00 p.m. Private family interment at Fenelon Falls Cemetery on Monday. If desired, memorial donations to the Royal Canadian Legion Fenelon Falls Branch, or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. To leave an online condolence, make a memorial donation please visit: www.jardinefuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 14, 2019