NORMA ELSIE CORCELLI
CORCELLI, NORMA ELSIE May 19, 1920 – November 9, 2020 Norma Elsie Corcelli (nee Snell), daughter of the late Henry Snell and late Doris Martin, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 9, 2020, in her 101st year. Loving and devoted wife of Nicholas James Corcelli for over 78 years. Loving mother of Paul (Peggy), John (Helena), and Michael (Patti). Proud grandma of Kristen (Kyle), Lisa (Mark), Gavin and Tracie and great-grandma of Charlie and Tiago. Predeceased by her daughter-in-law Derys Corcelli (nee Muirhead). Our many thanks to the staff at Manor Village, London for their compassion and the special care they provided to our mother. Visitors will be received at John T. Donohue Funeral Home, 362 Waterloo Street at King Street, on Wednesday, November 11th from 2-3 and 3:15-4:15 p.m. Liturgy of the Word will be held at St. Peter's Basilica, 196 Dufferin Avenue, on Thursday afternoon, November 12th at 1 o'clock. Interment in St. Peter's Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, as per the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, a limited number of people are able to attend each visitation and Mass. Please email donohue@ donohuefuneralhome.ca to register with your preferred time/s and phone number. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 11, 2020.
