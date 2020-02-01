|
|
FARGEY, Norma (nee McCULLOUGH) Norma Fargey, formerly McCormick, predeceased by son Bill McCormick, and husbands Grant Clouse and Doug Fargey, died peacefully in her home on January 17, 2020, surrounded by family. Norma was born in 1928 in Toronto and raised by her paternal grandparents. She grew to be a strong, independent woman, raised five children on her own and went on to enjoy a successful career with Hiram Walker, Toronto. She spent her retirement years at Village by the Arboretum in Guelph, Ontario, enjoying travel (especially cruising), bridge club, and socializing with her many friends, as well as visiting with her family. Especially memorable was her recent trip with her beloved cousins Marg, Emilie and Nancy to Ireland, their ancestral home. Norma made longstanding friendships throughout her life and was known for her wonderful sense of humour. Her courageous, positive attitude through all of life's challenges was an inspiration to everyone who knew her. She will be sadly missed by children John (Barb) McCormick, Claudia (David) Lister, Colleen (Stephen) Swift and Rob (Alicia) McCormick, as well as her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Donations to the Grand River Hospital Fund for Cancer Care, 519-749-4205.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 1, 2020