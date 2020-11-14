1/
NORMA HALLAM
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NORMA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HALLAM, NORMA (nee DREW) May 15, 1917 - November 7, 2020 On November 7, 2020 Norma passed quietly after a long life. She spent the last 13 years residing at Deerwood Creek Care where she received wonderful care. Prior to that she had spent many happy years at Sandy Cove Acres in Stroud, Ontario. Born May 15, 1917, she lived in Toronto until she retired. Norma was married to George in 1935, until his unexpected passing in 1975. Her daughters, Elaine Ferris (widowed) and Orma Tilley (Bob) and her grandchildren, Shawn Tilley, Mark Tilley, Brian Ferris and Karen Ingram (nee Ferris) will miss her greatly. Her 11 great-grandchildren will also miss her. The eldest of 7, she was predeceased by 3 brothers and 1 sister. She's survived by Joyce and Jacqueline. Norma will be interred at Prospect Cemetery

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved