HALLAM, NORMA (nee DREW) May 15, 1917 - November 7, 2020 On November 7, 2020 Norma passed quietly after a long life. She spent the last 13 years residing at Deerwood Creek Care where she received wonderful care. Prior to that she had spent many happy years at Sandy Cove Acres in Stroud, Ontario. Born May 15, 1917, she lived in Toronto until she retired. Norma was married to George in 1935, until his unexpected passing in 1975. Her daughters, Elaine Ferris (widowed) and Orma Tilley (Bob) and her grandchildren, Shawn Tilley, Mark Tilley, Brian Ferris and Karen Ingram (nee Ferris) will miss her greatly. Her 11 great-grandchildren will also miss her. The eldest of 7, she was predeceased by 3 brothers and 1 sister. She's survived by Joyce and Jacqueline. Norma will be interred at Prospect Cemetery



