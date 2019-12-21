Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NORMA JEAN BARRIE. View Sign Obituary

BARRIE, NORMA JEAN (nee VAN BUSKIRK) Age 72 of Port Credit, Ontario passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Ian Anderson House after a long courageous battle with cancer. Norma was born in Montague, Prince Edward Island to parents Harry and Margaret Van Buskirk and was the third of four children. Predeceased by her parents and brothers, John and Bruce. Survived by her brother Lawrence, 'sister' in-law, Eileen, nephew Greg (Debbie) Van Buskirk, niece Sandi (Rod) Sullivan, nephew Mark (Leslie) Van Buskirk, niece, Sarah Van Buskirk. Grandnephews, Jeremy Van Buskirk and Paul Giles, grandnieces, Tess (Brendan) Sundsten, Paige Van Buskirk and Brooke Van Buskirk, wonderful friend Rodielyn (Lyn) Centeno, who Norma thought of as the daughter she never had. Norma will be dearly missed by her many cousins, friends and colleagues. Norma graduated in 1968 from Faulkner Hospital School of Nursing, in Boston, USA. She had a wonderfully satisfying career at Our Lady of Mercy and St. Joseph's Health Centre in Toronto. She was dedicated, caring, kind, and generous with her time to help family and friends. As per her wishes, Norma will be buried in the Valleyfield cemetery in the summer of 2020. As a family we would like to thank Dr. Blondal, Dr. Gupta, Dr. Burhan and Dr. Laperriere and Care Pattners who assisted with Norma's care. With special thanks to Fortuna Clippa-Coordinator and Johanne Carbonneau, palliative care nurse for their expertise. Also the many PSWs who dedicated their care and love toward Norma. We would also like to thank the wonderful staff and volunteers at Ian Anderson House, Norma's home away from home. Special thanks to Ellen, Cathy, Lori, Linda, Pam, Janis and June, for your love and caring toward Norma and our Family. Donations in Norma's name may be made to: Valleyfield Cemetery Inc. c/o Ann Bruce, 2445 Heatherdale Road, Route 316, Heatherdale, PEI C0A 1R0, 902-838-4666, or Ian Anderson House, P.O. Box 61034, 511 Maple Grove Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7P5, 905-337-8004.

