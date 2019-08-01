BOLTON, NORMA JEAN (nee GROAT) June 7, 1929 – Toronto, ON July 29, 2019 – Calgary, AB RN, Class '51, Toronto East General Hospital Beloved wife of the late Ronald John Bolton, passed away peacefully at the Peter Lougheed Centre, surrounded by her children on Monday, July 29, 2019, in her 90th year. Norma is survived by her two sons, John and wife Charlotte, Stephen and wife Marian; four grandchildren: Dallas (Penny), Dustin and wife Katie, Stephanie and husband Michael Parkhill and Andrew, and one great-granddaughter, Liv Parkhill. Norma relocated from King City, Ontario, in 2006. For the past seven years, Norma resided at Chartwell Harbours Retirement Residence, where she enjoyed the company of many friends, residents and staff alike. Norma will be lovingly remembered by family and friends from near and far, today, tomorrow and always. The Bolton family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation and thanks to the staff of Unit 49 at the Peter Lougheed Centre; not only did they attend to Norma's medical requirements, but were most compassionate to Norma and her family as well. A gathering will be held to celebrate Norma's Life at Mountain View Funeral Home (Arbor Lounge, 1605 – 100 Street S.E., Calgary), on Friday, August 2, 2019, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Diabetes Canada. To express condolences, please visit: www.mountainviewmemorial.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 1, 2019