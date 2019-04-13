Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NORMA JEAN CALHOUN. View Sign

CALHOUN, NORMA JEAN (nee BROOK) August 27, 1927 - April 5, 2019 Devoted wife of 69 years to the late Jack Calhoun. Loving mother to Debbie (George) and Kevin (Brenda). Grandmother to Jennifer (Paul), Kirsty (Chris), Lyndsey (Gregg) and Jeremy. Great-grandmother to Adrianna, Katrina, Leah and Maya. Her loving and giving nature extended beyond her family to everyone she met. Her smile will be remembered by her friends, family and all the lives she touched. A private family service will be held at a later date. To honour her giving nature, a donation to the charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. Please visit our book of memories at

CALHOUN, NORMA JEAN (nee BROOK) August 27, 1927 - April 5, 2019 Devoted wife of 69 years to the late Jack Calhoun. Loving mother to Debbie (George) and Kevin (Brenda). Grandmother to Jennifer (Paul), Kirsty (Chris), Lyndsey (Gregg) and Jeremy. Great-grandmother to Adrianna, Katrina, Leah and Maya. Her loving and giving nature extended beyond her family to everyone she met. Her smile will be remembered by her friends, family and all the lives she touched. A private family service will be held at a later date. To honour her giving nature, a donation to the charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. Please visit our book of memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close