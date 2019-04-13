CALHOUN, NORMA JEAN (nee BROOK) August 27, 1927 - April 5, 2019 Devoted wife of 69 years to the late Jack Calhoun. Loving mother to Debbie (George) and Kevin (Brenda). Grandmother to Jennifer (Paul), Kirsty (Chris), Lyndsey (Gregg) and Jeremy. Great-grandmother to Adrianna, Katrina, Leah and Maya. Her loving and giving nature extended beyond her family to everyone she met. Her smile will be remembered by her friends, family and all the lives she touched. A private family service will be held at a later date. To honour her giving nature, a donation to the charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. Please visit our book of memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 13, 2019