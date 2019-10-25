HARVEY, NORMA JEAN September 3, 1940 - October 21, 2019 Early Monday morning, our beloved Gma passed peacefully, with her daughter-in-law Dianne by her side. Gma joins her Husband Peter and Son Ben who predeceased her. She will be greatly missed by Dianne, her treasured grandchildren Caitlin and Kyle, as well as her extended family and friends. A private interment will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice with Norma in mind.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 25, 2019