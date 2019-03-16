Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Jean IMHOFF. View Sign

IMHOFF, Norma Jean (nee LONG) Passed away on February 22, 2019 at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital at the age of 92. After retiring from Bell Canada in 1983 at the age of 57, Norma enjoyed spending her winter months in Fort Myers, Florida and her summer months in Trenton, Ontario. She will be sadly missed by her family and her many friends at Trinity United Church, the Eastern Star and the Queens Avenue Residence in Oakville. A memorial service will be held at Trinity United Church in Oakville on April 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. In memory of Norma, memorial donations to the Oakville Hospital Foundation would be appreciated.

