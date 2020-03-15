|
PILOTTE, NORMA JOAN (nee PERRY) Passed away peacefully, with her loving family and close friends at her side, on March 12, 2020, at Michael Garron Hospital, at the age of 82. Norma, dearly beloved wife of the late Frank (2004). Devoted mother to Michael (Lori) and Karen (Sue Vaile). Devoted grandma to Christopher (Melissa Hasiuk) and Laura White (Christopher) and GRRR to Harrison and Harlow White. Loving aunt to Christine, Pierre and Michelle (Wayne) and to the Walker family. Norma will be greatly missed by her lifelong companions and friends, Mary Rose Christon, Norma McCleverty and Roberta "Bobbie" King. Predeceased by her friend Shirley Bellamy. Family and friends will be received at the McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Rd. (west of McCowan Rd.), on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the chapel on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. A private interment service will be held at Pine Hills Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Jessie's June Callwood Centre for Young Women, www.jessiescentre.org. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 15, 2020