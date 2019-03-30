BAILEY, NORMA JOYCE August 2, 1928 - March 23, 2019 Surrounded by family and friends, Norma Bailey (nee Brown) left us on Saturday, March 23, 2019 to join her predeceased husband William George Thomas Bailey. Also predeceased by her eldest son Francis R.J. Long, grandson Adam Bailey, siblings Bert, Lorraine, Helen and June and her first husband John Long Sr.; Norma is survived by 6 of her 7 children, Richard Long, Ron Bailey (Darlene), Janet Bailey-McNulty (Joe), William Bailey Jr. (Joanne), John Long Jr. (Leslie) and Ann Newman. She is also survived by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends who will remember her for her generosity of spirit, her laughter, her unending ability for getting into mischief and her many talents including golf and crafts of all kinds. Norma was a mentor and friend to many in the Uxbridge Coffee Club who met frequently at McD's. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Low and Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Uxbridge (905- 852-3073) with visitation from 1-2 p.m. and service to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Salvation Army Uxbridge or another charity of your choice. Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2019