McNERNEY, NORMA JUNE (NIXON) It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Norma June McNerney, at the age of eighty-eight, surrounded by her family at Sunnybrook Palliative Care Unit, on March 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Alan McNerney (2006) and cherished mother of Diane Penney of Surrey, BC and David and his wife Susan, devoted grandmother of Lauren and Lucas Penney and Madison and Kyle McNerney. Norma will be sorely missed by both her family and her many friends, some of whom date back to her high school years. Toronto born and raised, Norma lived a full and rewarding life. She had a successful career working as the Executive Assistant to the President of Global Television until her retirement in 1995. Throughout the years, Norma and Alan travelled all over the world to four continents and dozens of countries. After his passing, she continued to venture abroad with cruises throughout Europe and even an African safari. When not travelling, Norma and Alan enjoyed spending time at their cottage near Minden entertaining family and friends. Norma was a prodigious knitter, an avid reader and an enthusiastic bridge player. She was generous, supportive and loving - a kind soul. Norma will be interred along with her husband Alan in Keene, Ontario, after a Celebration of Life in the summer. We are all forever changed by knowing Norma.

