MITCHELL, NORMA KATHLEEN (nee WOOD) December 1, 1926 - November 2, 2019 On Saturday, November 2, 2019, Norma Mitchell passed away peacefully surrounded by her family one month short of her 93rd birthday. Norma was born Norma Kathleen Wood to her late parents Frank and Annie Wood and was the last surviving sister of four daughters Mary, Francis and Barbara, now all deceased. Norma was married to the late Dr. David Mitchell and is survived by her two children Rob Mitchell and Lisa Kelleher and husband Tony Kelleher and granddaughters, Rachel (Mitchell), Stephanie (Kelleher) and grandsons Ross and Jacob (Kelleher). Norma was a graduate of the University of Toronto and enjoyed a long career in health care as an occupational therapist where she devoted her life to assisting others. Norma was also a strong advocate for gender equality throughout her lifetime and was an early champion of the advancement of women's reproductive rights. Norma loved gardening, travel, TVOntario, reading British murder mysteries, playing tennis, and going to the theatre and the symphony with her many friends. Her children wish to extend their warmest gratitude to the staff of Lakeshore Lodge for their tremendous care and compassion over these last few months. Special recognition to Joy Sanders who remained a loyal friend of our mother for 87 of her 92 years. Norma requested there be no funeral upon her passing.

