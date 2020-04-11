Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home - Newmarket
524 Davis Dr.
Newmarket, ON L3Y 2P3
(905) 898-2100
Resources
More Obituaries for NORMA KAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NORMA KAY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NORMA KAY Obituary
KAY, NORMA Peacefully, at her home in Newmarket, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in her 94th year. Norma Kay dear sister of Bernard Kay and his late wife Mary. Predeceased by her siblings and their spouses Lawrence Kay (Ann), Bernice Sedore (Bruce) and Irwin Kay. Fondly remembered by her extended family and many friends especially Laura Gray. A family graveside service will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, 905-722-3274. Memorial donations to the Salvation Army Georgina Community Church or The Gideons, would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NORMA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -