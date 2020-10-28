NORMA KEARNEY

NORMA FAY KEARNEY (nee ROSEBRUGH)

Norma passed away peacefully at Amica Peel Village on October 22, 2020, at the age of 93, with family by her side. Survived by her children David Kearney (Karen), Susan Palmer (John), Paul Kearney, Diane Boyd (Chris), William Kearney (Karen) and Robert Kearney Jr. (Kerry); and her grandchildren Laura, Nolan, Jennifer (Anthony), Lisa, Sandee, Stephen (2013), Kevin (Sydney), Alex, Cameron, Jessica and Adelle; as well as her great-granddaughters Elizabeth and Kathleen. She was married to Robert Kearney (deceased 2016) for over 64 years. Norma had a long and successful career as a social worker, most recently with Peel Childrens' Aid Society. She continued with private adoption practice after her retirement and into her 80's! Norma was intelligent, compassionate and generous. Her actions spoke to a deep love of family and friends. After over 50 years in Wildfield, Norma and Bob moved to Rosedale Village in Brampton, until after Bob's passing. Norma moved into Amica in 2019, enjoying new friends and activities. She will be sadly missed by the many people whose lives she touched. Visitation at Dods & McNair Funeral Home, 21 First St., Orangeville, on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., at which time prayers and memories will be shared. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 16066 The Gore Road, Caledon, on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow at Dods & McNair Reception Centre. Norma will be interred at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Wildfield, at a later date. Donations can be made to Bethell Hospice Foundation, McMaster University or Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation. Visit www.dodsandmcnair.com for online condolences.