COWAN, Norma Leone Marion May 25, 1931 – July 2, 2020 Norma, age 89, born in Lethbridge, Alberta, passed away peacefully, on July 2, 2020, at her home in Oakville, surrounded by her family, following a courageous two-year battle with cancer. Norma was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by her husband of 65 years, Dennis Toews, her daughters Mary Johannesson (husband David), Martha Motta (partner John) and grandchildren Michelle and James Johannesson and Rebecca and Ryan Motta. Norma had a lifelong passion for advanced education and spent 15 years expanding her knowledge through a Bachelor of Arts/Bachelor of Social Work degree from McMaster University, a Master of Science in Education – School Counselling from Niagara University, New York and a Diploma in Psychology/Social Work from the Stratford Career Institute, QC. As a Psychiatric Social Worker for the Peel Children's Aid Society and the Hincks Centre for Children's Mental Health, Norma spent many years helping others. She enjoyed the arts, theatre and spending the winter months in Portugal with Dennis. She maintained her sharp mind and wit until the end. The family would like to thank Dr. Adam Grzeslo and Dr. Callista Phillips for their care over the past two years and to acknowledge the tremendous support provided during the final phases by Dr. Michael Larocque, Dr. Lynne Benjamin, Registered Nurses Chris Monaghan, Vicentia Nettey and Mylyne Ebue from Acclaim Health, Registered Nurses Angela Lee, Mark Raquena from the Mississauga Halton Health Integration Network (LHIN), Monique Mukanga from Mount Sinai Hospital and a special thank you to neighbour Perla Clemmer, a compassionate retired nurse. A private family celebration of life will be held when conditions permit.



