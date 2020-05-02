Norma Lillian BULLOCK
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BULLOCK, Norma Lillian (nee JOHNSTON) August 28, 1922 – April 26, 2020 We are saddened to announce the death of Norma Bullock, who was a devoted wife to Bob (predeceased) and much-loved mother to Tanis (Leo) and Bill (Wanda), grandmother to Cale (Gen), Nicholas, Alanna (Justin), Timothy and Matthew (Gen) and great-grandmother to Trinity, Leo Paul, Dane, Kerrigan and Benjamin and Liam. Norma was born in Scarborough to Leslie and Lillian Johnston and lived in the area for all of her life. She met her beloved husband, Bob and her large group of wonderful friends as a teenager, including her sister-in-law, Nina and her brother-in-law, Frank (predeceased) Wolfe and they raised their families together in and around Agincourt. Norma remembered with fondness those gatherings at parties, cottages and family homes. She remained close to many of the children of her friends over the last few years. Although her family and friends grieve the loss of this beautiful woman from our lives, we are grateful to have had her positive and loving presence. We will miss her smiling and sweet face as we continue to gather at family celebrations.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved