BULLOCK, Norma Lillian (nee JOHNSTON) August 28, 1922 – April 26, 2020 We are saddened to announce the death of Norma Bullock, who was a devoted wife to Bob (predeceased) and much-loved mother to Tanis (Leo) and Bill (Wanda), grandmother to Cale (Gen), Nicholas, Alanna (Justin), Timothy and Matthew (Gen) and great-grandmother to Trinity, Leo Paul, Dane, Kerrigan and Benjamin and Liam. Norma was born in Scarborough to Leslie and Lillian Johnston and lived in the area for all of her life. She met her beloved husband, Bob and her large group of wonderful friends as a teenager, including her sister-in-law, Nina and her brother-in-law, Frank (predeceased) Wolfe and they raised their families together in and around Agincourt. Norma remembered with fondness those gatherings at parties, cottages and family homes. She remained close to many of the children of her friends over the last few years. Although her family and friends grieve the loss of this beautiful woman from our lives, we are grateful to have had her positive and loving presence. We will miss her smiling and sweet face as we continue to gather at family celebrations.





