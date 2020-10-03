HOUGHTON, NORMA LORRAINE (nee RICE) It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of our dear Norma at the Village of Humber Heights on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the age of 89. Norma is now reunited with her beloved son Victor. Loving and devoted wife of Raymond for 69 years. Much loved mother of Debbie and her husband Zdenek Blechta. Cherished grandma of Lauren, Amie and Alex. Norma will be sadly missed by her family and friends. To honour Norma's wishes cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences and live webcast at newediukfuneralhome.com