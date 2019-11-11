GRANT, NORMA MAE It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved mother and grandmother, Norma Mae Grant, passed peacefully on November 7, 2019. Norma is survived by her children, Shawn (Dianne), Shelly-Anne (Zakir) and four loving grandchildren, Emmanuelle, Jacob, Jordan and Kaitlan. She will be dearly missed by all her nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends across Canada, the US, and Jamaica. Born in Jamaica, Norma moved to Canada in 1977 and had a long, rewarding career as a nurse before retiring as a Public Health Nurse in the City of Toronto. Norma loved to laugh and enjoyed spending time with friends and family; she enjoyed a night out at the theatre, baking, and tending to her beloved garden – a true joy in her life. 'Norms' (as her family called her) always had an ear to listen, a shoulder to cry on, advice to offer, and a welcoming smile to anyone who visited. Family and friends will be received at a memorial service on Thursday, November 14th, at 10:30 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church (265 Alton Towers Circle); a celebration of life will take place that evening for those able to drop in at The Markham Museum (9350 Markham Road) from 5 - 9 p.m. To honour Norma's life, please consider planting a tree or a flower, tending to your garden, or taking time to enjoy your family as Norma would have. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations in Norma's honour may also be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 11, 2019