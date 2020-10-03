MALANCA, NORMA Peacefully, with her family by her side in her home, Caledon, on Thursday, October 1, 2020, Norma Malanca, at the age of 71 years, beloved wife of Filippo. Loving mother of John Malanca, Alfredo and his wife Kasia Malanca. Cherished Nonna of Giancarlo, Kassandra, and Michael. The family will receive their friends at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213) Tuesday afternoon from 2 – 6 o'clock. Please call the funeral home to schedule a time to visit. Private Funeral Mass by family invite only. Cremation to follow. If desired, memorial donations may be made to http:// my.sickkidsdonations.com/normamalanca
Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com