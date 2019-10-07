BONE, NORMA MARGARET September 15, 1937 - October 3, 2019 Passed away peacefully on October 3, 2019. She is survived by her son David, daughter-in-law Sharon, her grandchildren Matthew and Laura, and many other extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Arthur, her parents Norman and Lillian Mann, her brother, Don and sister, Lois, her sister-in-law Betty, and her grandchildren, Sara and Andrew (twins). She was a proud grandmother, a loving mother and a devoted wife, caring for her husband Art, through many health challenges. She was a longtime member of the United Church and spent many years volunteering at Mackenzie Health Hospital, Richmond Hill. Visitation will be held at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, North York, on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 10-11 a.m., with a Celebration of Margaret's life to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Thornhill Cemetery, 1 Church Lane, Thornhill, following services. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation in Margaret's memory to the , Mackenzie Health Richmond Hill, or a charity of your choice.

