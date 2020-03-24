|
KETKO, NORMA MARGARET LOUISE (nee OWEN) While surrounded by her loving children, Norma passed away at Royal Gardens Retirement Residence, Peterborough, on Friday, March 20, 2020, in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late John Ketko. Loving and devoted mother of Susan Nixon (Dale), Sandra Hogan (Bob), Nancy Britton (David) and John Ketko (Linda). Proud grandmother of Ken, Brent (Amber), Colleen (Ryan), Heather (Brad), Thomas, Steven and Avondale. Adoring great-grandmother "grandy" of Cassidy, Aiden, Finn and Matthew. Predeceased by her seven cherished siblings. Norma will be sadly missed by her family and her friends at Royal Gardens. We know that mom is resting peacefully with the Lord. Her love and joy of life will live on in our hearts forever. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Royal Gardens, and to Home Instead Senior Care for their love and compassion. In light of these extraordinary times, Norma's family will be having a private committal at Pine Hills Cemetery, Scarborough. We look forward to celebrating Norma's life with all our family and friends at a later date. If desired and in lieu of flowers, donations to the or the Heart & Stroke Foundation in Norma's memory would be greatly appreciated. Condolences may be expressed at www.highlandpark funeralcentre.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 24, 2020