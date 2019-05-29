WEDGE, NORMA ROSE-MARIE October 19, 1932 - Boston, Massachusetts May 26, 2019 - Calgary, Alberta Beloved sister, aunt and great-aunt, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at the age of 86 years. Norma is survived by her sister Valerie DeLay and brother-in-law William; her nephew Bill DeLay, his wife Susan and his daughter Aishling DeLay and her children Theo, Alexandria and Jason; her nephew Patrick DeLay and his wife Tracey and their children Hunter, Matthew and Hannah; her niece Maryann Galipeau, her husband Pierre and their children Jackson and Zoe; her nephew David and his wife Jeannie and their children Katie and Camille; her nephew Stephen DeLay and his wife Kathleen and their children Devin, Connor, Liam and Bryce; and her niece Diane Goold and her husband David; as well as her numerous cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to Prayers at McINNIS & HOLLOWAY (Eastside, 5388 Memorial Dr. NE, Calgary, AB), on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas More Catholic Church (15 Templebow Rd. NE, Calgary, AB), on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow in the church hall. Condolences may be forwarded through www.McInnisandHolloway.com In living memory of Norma Wedge, a tree will be planted at Fish Creek Provincial Park by McINNIS & HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES, Eastside, 5388 MEMORIAL DR. NE, Calgary, AB T2A 3V9, Telephone: 403- 248-8585.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 29, 2019