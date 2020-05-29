LINDSAY, Norma Ryan (nee TUNNEY) 1924-2020 It is with sadness that we announce Norma's passing on May 26, 2020. She was predeceased by her husbands, Cal Ryan (1989) and Charlie Lindsay (2006), her parents, Edward and Olive Tunney, her sister Doreen Lalonde (Locky) and her brother James Tunney (Ethel). As well as the four Ryan children – Sherry, Robert (Cindy), Mary Patricia and Stephen (Linda) – she is survived by her nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, her brother Barry Tunney (Teresa), the Lindsay family and many nieces and nephews. Norma and Cal were married in Ottawa in 1949 and enjoyed 40 years together. They were partners: he the breadwinner and she the manager of the home. Over the years, they moved with their children many times, following Cal's career path at Canada Packers, and it was Norma who smoothed the transition of houses, schools and activities through Ontario, Quebec and B.C. Besides her role raising her family, Norma was an artist, seamstress, bridge player and formidable shopper. She was also a friend to many people she met along the way. A few years after Cal's passing, Norma embarked on another happy marriage, to Charlie. Together they travelled, visited the Lindsay cottage, danced and cheered on the Toronto Blue Jays. Norma was embraced in the warmth and energy of Charlie's family: his children, – Gail Lindsay (Bohdan), Carol Baker (Dennis), Scott Lindsay (Carol Anne) and Lori Zoras (Peter) – and his seven grandchildren and great-grandson. Norma had a varied and joyful life, until the effects of Alzheimer's impacted her ability to live on her own. Yet, even through her descent into this awful disease and, as her personal memories faded, she remained the strong-willed, compassionate, beautiful woman she always was. We would like to thank the staff at Kipling Acres for their care, especially during these unsettling times. Also, special thanks go to Norma's private caregivers: Susan, Fatuma, Jini and Sity and to her friend Donna. A funeral mass will be planned for a later date. People, if they wish, can make donations to the Alzheimer's Society of Ontario or to their local food bank. Online condolences can be made at newediukfuneralhome.com In Norma's memory, please take a moment to reflect on someone who has held you in esteem, believed in you, loved you unconditionally and through their actions has helped form the person you are today.
Published in Toronto Star on May 29, 2020.