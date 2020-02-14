Home

Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home
20846 Dalton Road
Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0
(905) 722-3274
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home
20846 Dalton Road
Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home
20846 Dalton Road
Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Egypt Hall
6756 Smith Blvd.
Georgina, ON
NORMA SMOCKUM Obituary
SMOCKUM, NORMA On Monday, February 10, 2020, Norma passed away suddenly at Southlake Regional Health Centre in her 93rd year. Norma Smockum (nee Stevenson) loving wife of the late Ken. Proud mother of Karen Debnam (the late Dale), Brian (Elaine), Brad (Cathy), Steve (Debbie), Gwen Boniface (Garry), Keith (Darla), Janice McCord (Jim) and Edi Smockum (David). Adored Namie of 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Erma Fairbarn (the late Carson) and Reta Cupples (the late Don) and sister-in-law of Elda Watts (the late Bob) and the late Clarence. Resting at the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Rd., Sutton from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020. Funeral service in the Egypt Hall, 6756 Smith Blvd., Georgina, Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Visitation in the hall one hour prior to service. Interment, Briar Hill Cemetery, Sutton. Memorial donations to the Sick Kids Foundation, Toronto: www. sickkidsfoundation.com/ or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 14, 2020
