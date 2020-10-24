THOMAS (CUNNINGHAM), NORMA (nee LAWRIE) August 23, 1923 - October 4, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Norma announces her passing on October 4th at Bethany Lodge in Unionville. Norma was the beloved wife of CHARLES CUNNINGHAM from 1949 until his passing in 1987. Norma and Chuck had two children, Maureen and Ross. Sadly Ross passed on March 6, 2020, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Norma remarried in 1993 to a longtime family friend GORDON THOMAS. They had an active life filled with travel and a shared passion for golf, gardening, and family. Gord sadly passed in 2003. Norma was predeceased by her siblings Ella Mackie (Ray), Ted Lawrie (Dorothy), and Ann Falkner (Murray). Norma will be greatly missed by her daughter Maureen and her husband Jim Mitchell, her grandchildren Jonathan (Katelyn) and David Mitchell and Melody Cunningham, the daughter of Ross and Beth Fleming as well as her great-grandchildren Kennedy and Kingston Mitchell. Norma had an active and full life. She traveled Canada with a dance company in 1943 to entertain the troops with Tap and Ballet programs. She was an accomplished golfer and ladies champion at Westview GC where she and Chuck developed many lifelong friendships. She was a founding member of St. John's United Church in Agincourt and a proud member of the choir. Norma was very social and loved family parties, trips to Europe to visit Maureen, and spending as much time as possible with her family. She was loved by her extended Mitchell family in Paris, Ontario, where she never missed a birthday, Thanksgiving or Christmas party. Norma cherished her life time friendship with June Speers. They were best buddies over 80 plus years and were there for each other for every chapter of life. Complications from Dementia compromised NORMA'S life over the past seven years robbing her of her cherished independence and dignity. The family wants to thank the entire staff at Bethany Lodge in Unionville with a big shout out to Heather Kelly. Bethany provided NORMA a safe haven which is not an easy challenge given the ever-changing threats of COVID. The family also wants to thank Norma's angels. Leslie Jackson a lifetime family friend was there for Norma for every step of the way. Geri you were our soulmate for so many challenges. Her PSW team consisting of Geri, Maria, Carole, Ruby, Ruth, Marcia, and Amelia were incredible. We also want to thank the hospital to home team at Markham Stouffville Hospital. A private Christian service for family only was conducted at Chapel Ridge in Unionville, followed by interment at Highland Memory Gardens, North York. We thank our family and friends for their support over the years and the expressions of love over the past few weeks. If you would like to make a donation to Bethany Lodge, I know they would value your support. Bethany Lodge, 23 Second St., Unionville, ON L3R 2C2.



