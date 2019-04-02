WHIMSETT, Norma (nee HOSHAL) Passed away peacefully at the Ross Memorial Hospital on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the age of 79. Norma is the beloved wife of Robert Whimsett in their 59th year. Loving mother of Darren Whimsett (Andrea). Cherished Grandma of Mackenzie. Norma will be missed by extended family and friends. A Memorial Service will take place at the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay, on Saturday, June 1st at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation to the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 67 would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made through www.mackey.ca
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma WHIMSETT.
Mackey Funeral Home Inc.
33 Peel Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 3L9
(705) 328-2721
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 2, 2019