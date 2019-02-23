CREASOR, NORMAN ALEXANDER Surrounded by his family on Monday, February 18, 2019 at the age of 54. Dear son of Stella and the late Errol. Lovingly remembered by his siblings Sharon, Faith, Stuart (Irene) and Wanda. Uncle to Kasimir, Rosalynn and Samantha. An avid outdoorsman, Norman loved gardening, camping and prospecting. Friends may call at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, on Friday from 6-8 p.m. Service on Saturday at 12 noon in the Richmond Hill United Church (10201 Yonge Street). Spring burial in Ullswater Cemetery. In memory of Norman, donations to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada would be appreciated.
Marshall Funeral Home
10366 Yonge Street
Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3B8
(905) 884-1062
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2019