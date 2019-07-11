Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Alexander LAWRIE. View Sign Obituary

LAWRIE, Norman Alexander It is with deep sadness that we share the peaceful passing of Norman Alexander Lawrie on July 9, 2019. Norm's tenacity meant he was with us far beyond anyone's expectations. Norm is survived by his wife of 30 years, Marion, his brother, Bob and his daughters, Dianne (Dan Surman), Daphne Lawrie (Kash Singh) and Pam Ivy. He is deeply loved by his grandchildren Carol-lynn (Cody), Alexander and Jacob. Predeceased by his parents, Ralph and Ruth Lawrie and his grandson, Tyler Cooper. We will dearly miss our Happy Dwarf! A celebration of life will be planned in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Stronach Cancer Centre, 596 Davis Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 2P9, are greatly appreciated.

LAWRIE, Norman Alexander It is with deep sadness that we share the peaceful passing of Norman Alexander Lawrie on July 9, 2019. Norm's tenacity meant he was with us far beyond anyone's expectations. Norm is survived by his wife of 30 years, Marion, his brother, Bob and his daughters, Dianne (Dan Surman), Daphne Lawrie (Kash Singh) and Pam Ivy. He is deeply loved by his grandchildren Carol-lynn (Cody), Alexander and Jacob. Predeceased by his parents, Ralph and Ruth Lawrie and his grandson, Tyler Cooper. We will dearly miss our Happy Dwarf! A celebration of life will be planned in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Stronach Cancer Centre, 596 Davis Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 2P9, are greatly appreciated. Published in the Toronto Star on July 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close