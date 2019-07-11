LAWRIE, Norman Alexander It is with deep sadness that we share the peaceful passing of Norman Alexander Lawrie on July 9, 2019. Norm's tenacity meant he was with us far beyond anyone's expectations. Norm is survived by his wife of 30 years, Marion, his brother, Bob and his daughters, Dianne (Dan Surman), Daphne Lawrie (Kash Singh) and Pam Ivy. He is deeply loved by his grandchildren Carol-lynn (Cody), Alexander and Jacob. Predeceased by his parents, Ralph and Ruth Lawrie and his grandson, Tyler Cooper. We will dearly miss our Happy Dwarf! A celebration of life will be planned in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Stronach Cancer Centre, 596 Davis Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 2P9, are greatly appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 11, 2019