McLEOD, NORMAN ALEXANDER November 15, 1926 - December 14, 2019 With heartfelt sorrow, the family announce the passing of Norman McLeod at the age of 93. Father of Jane Phillips and Moira McLeod. Grandfather to Staci Vieira (Wayne), Ashley Phillips (Jason Lima), Connor Smith and Katie Smith (Dave). Great-grandfather to Kobe, Madalin, Brianne, Joseph, Jacob and Carson. Predeceased by loving wife Beth (Elizabeth McKenzie Paterson). A celebration of Norman's life will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 1-3 p.m., at the Unitarian Congregation in Mississauga, 84 South Service Rd., Mississauga.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 29, 2020