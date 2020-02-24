|
|
KENNEDY, NORMAN ANDREW April 12, 1924 – February 21, 2020 Norm passed away peacefully in his 96th year at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie, with family at his side. Beloved husband of Marlee for 68 years. Cherished father of Jeff (Joan), Dave (Thelma), Kim (predeceased by Greg in 2012), and Erin (Stephen). Sweet granddad to Aidan (Ashley), Grace, Nicole, Brandon, Earl, Carly (Brandon), Candice (Troy), and Holly (Brook). Dear brother of Gwen, Adelaide, Thelma, and Harvey (all predeceased). Norm will be remembered for his spiritual devotion and zest for life. Norm was a gentle, kind soul. A man who lived life to the fullest, who enjoyed time with friends and family, and who persevered maintaining his sense of humour and optimism through life's many challenges. A service to celebrate his life will take place at St. Paul's Anglican Church, 54 St. Paul's Cres., Barrie on Friday, February 28th at 2 p.m. Following the service, a luncheon will follow in the Parish Hall. Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at coldwaterfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 24, 2020