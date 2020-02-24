Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coldwater Funeral Home
22 Sturgeon Bay Road
Coldwater, ON L0K 1E0
(705) 686-3344
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Paul's Anglican Church
54 St. Paul's Cres.
Barrie, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NORMAN KENNEDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NORMAN ANDREW KENNEDY


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NORMAN ANDREW KENNEDY Obituary
KENNEDY, NORMAN ANDREW April 12, 1924 – February 21, 2020 Norm passed away peacefully in his 96th year at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie, with family at his side. Beloved husband of Marlee for 68 years. Cherished father of Jeff (Joan), Dave (Thelma), Kim (predeceased by Greg in 2012), and Erin (Stephen). Sweet granddad to Aidan (Ashley), Grace, Nicole, Brandon, Earl, Carly (Brandon), Candice (Troy), and Holly (Brook). Dear brother of Gwen, Adelaide, Thelma, and Harvey (all predeceased). Norm will be remembered for his spiritual devotion and zest for life. Norm was a gentle, kind soul. A man who lived life to the fullest, who enjoyed time with friends and family, and who persevered maintaining his sense of humour and optimism through life's many challenges. A service to celebrate his life will take place at St. Paul's Anglican Church, 54 St. Paul's Cres., Barrie on Friday, February 28th at 2 p.m. Following the service, a luncheon will follow in the Parish Hall. Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at coldwaterfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NORMAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -