BAILEY, Norman August 6, 1954 - September 2, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the sudden, but peaceful passing of Norman Bailey on September 2, 2020, in his 67th year. Norman was predeceased by his loving husband Greg, father Mercer and brother Gordon. He will be sadly missed by his mother, Beulah and step-father, Frank, his aunt, Nellie and uncle, Bernard and many family and friends in both NL and ON. Special thanks to Drs. Trinkaus, Nikonova, Reese and Giolma, along with the many nurses and medical staff. Also special thanks to close friends, Dennis and Ben, of Dundas and Craig and John, of Panama. Friends will be received at Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lakeshore Blvd. W., Etobicoke, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, from 3:00 - 6:00 and 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.



