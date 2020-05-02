BAKER, Norman June 1, 1922 - April 26, 2020 Born in Altrincham, England, served in WWII. A longtime member of 614 Legion. Peacefully, at the Sunnybrook Veteran Centre. Loving father to Pauline (England) and Helen (New Zealand); adored grandfather to five and longtime friend Irene. Many thanks to the staff who cared so lovingly for him. There will be a poppy service at a later date. If desired, donations can be made to Sunnybrook's Veterans Centre.
Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.