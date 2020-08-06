1/
Norman BLAIR
BLAIR, Norman Norm Blair passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020, at 78 years of age. Beloved husband of Kathryn Collins, loving father of Sarah Blair (Tim Corcoran), Joanna Blair (Greg Thiemann), Rachel Blair (Leo Magnatta), Erin Love (Greig Love), Patrick Collins, Jordan Collins (Rebecca Collins). Dear Zaidy to Luke, Jake, Sam, Kate, Graham, Thomas, Benjamin, Isobel, William, Duncan, Spencer, Michael, Lucy, Maximilian, and Benedict. Norm was born in 1942 in Ottawa, to Sam and Bessie Blair. He attended University of Toronto, graduated with a Pharmacy degree in 1963 and was a practicing pharmacist into his seventies. Norm was a lover of food, travel and especially his family. In lieu of flowers, in memory donations can be made to Sick Kids Foundation. Cremation has occurred, and a virtual memorial will take place at a future date.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 6, 2020.
